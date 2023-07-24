Food dept confiscates 140 metric tons wheat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The food department has launched a crackdown against wheat hoarding to keep prices of flour normalised and confiscated 140 metric tons of wheat in recent days across the division.

Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar while talking to APP here on Monday said that the district food controllers of respective districts were raiding against wheat hoarders along with a special branch. He said that the confiscated wheat was being used to grind from flour mills and sold at government-fixed prices.

Shahid Khokhar said that there were 48 wheat centres and all arrangements were completed to avert monsoon rains.

He said that the fumigation of wheat has also been done across the division.

To a question about flood arr arrangements, he said that the Multan division was safe from the flood. However, the staff was directed to remain alert about the flood and make arrangements to shift wheat to other centres in case of a flood.

Replying to a question about monitoring of wheat, he said that a strict monitoring system was devised as clusters in charge were deployed for monitoring and asked them to submit reports on a monthly basis.

He said that sufficient wheat was available across the Multan division. He however said that the process to import wheat was underway consideration at the government level.