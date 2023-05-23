UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Confiscates Over 11000 Metric Ton Wheat In Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Food dept confiscates over 11000 metric ton wheat in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Food department continued raids against wheat hoarding, smuggling and confiscated 11273 metric ton wheat so far during 421 raids across the Multan division.

According to Food department official sources, the departmental teams along with district administration were conducting raids to curb wheat hoarding and smuggling and confiscated wheat was being sent to procurement centres concerned. As many as 23 FIRs were also got registered against the mafia involved in hoarding and smuggling of wheat.

The sources further said that the wheat in field has been ended and the food staff was deputed to monitor the wheat smuggling and hoarding. The department was working to meet the revised target of procuring about 30 metric ton extra wheat in order to procure maximum wheat to meet the food security issue.

The food department has already achieved the initial target of wheat procurement.

The wheat procurement target set by the provincial government for Multan division was about 6,51,000 metric ton while now it was revised and reached to 6,86,310 metric ton.

The department has purchased 53,81,61 metric ton wheat so far across the division which is over 78.52 percent of the total. While over 97.35 percent gunny bags distribution process has been completed.

The procurement drive would continue by End of current month of May, the sources concluded.

