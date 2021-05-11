UrduPoint.com
Food Dept Directed For Achievement Of Wheat Procurement Target

Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:13 AM

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday directed the department concerned for utilization of all resources to meet target of wheat r procurement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday directed the department concerned for utilization of all resources to meet target of wheat r procurement.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting of the officers of district administration, food, agriculture and other departments regarding wheat procurement policy and strategy at his office in Bannu.

Beside, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu, Captain (Retd), Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi, DC Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bannu, Dr. Tayyab Hayat, AC Lakki Marwat and officers of food and agriculture departments also attended the meeting.

The commissioner also directed to ensure timely and simplified payment of the fixed rate to farmers to guarantee food security and its utilization on the basis of policy framed by the government.

