Food Dept Directs For Achieving 1.4000 Mmt Wheat Procurement Target

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Food dept directs for achieving 1.4000 mmt wheat procurement target

Sindh Food Department Wednesday directed the Deputy Directors Food Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and all the District Food Controllers to expedite the process of wheat procurement and ensure to achieve 1.4000 MMT wheat target set by Sindh cabinet for the season 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Food Department Wednesday directed the Deputy Directors Food Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and all the District Food Controllers to expedite the process of wheat procurement and ensure to achieve 1.4000 MMT wheat target set by Sindh cabinet for the season 2020.

In this regard, Secretary Food Department laeq Ahmed had written a letter to the Deputy Directors Food and the District Food Controllers that the worthy Chief Minister Sindh and Cabinet members after reviewing the progress of each district had asked to speed up efforts for ensuring the achievement of target of 1.4000 MMT wheat procurement for year 2020 set by the cabinet, according to a news release here.

The procurement in the province had been commenced from 26.

03-2020. The progress report of the procurement received on 28.04.2020 indicated that 40 percent of target had so for been achieved which cannot be termed as a satisfactory performance at this stage.

The food department had directed the officers concerned to gear up for achieving targets of their respective region /district.

Chief Minister Sindh had warned that any lapse/failure in achieving the target would be viewed very seriously and the department shall take drastic disciplinary action against the officers who failed to achieve the target in their respective region and district.

The Director Food Sindh had also been directed to monitor the progressof procurement of wheat on daily basis and ensure that the target fixed by the Cabinetwas achieved in full.

