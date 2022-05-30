Food dept directs provision of quality, inexpensive flour to people

The Punjab Food department has issued directive to ensure provision of quality and inexpensive flour to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab food department has issued directive to ensure provision of quality and inexpensive flour to people.

According to official sources here on Monday, the department had also ordered to conduct complete audit of flour mills.

The sources said: " A crackdown has been carried out against flour mills in the city for committing irregularities in supply of flour." The show-cause notices had been issued to six flour mills in the provincial capital while caseshad been registered against three accused involved in illegal transportation of wheatand flour in Attock.