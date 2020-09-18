UrduPoint.com
Food Dept Discards 500 Kg Dead Animals' Meat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Food dept discards 500 kg dead animals' meat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of food department Thursday seized 500 kilogram dead animals' meat and discarded it on the spot.

Deputy Director Food Afzal said acting on a tip-off, the food department intercepted a vehicle near Sector G-9 signal carrying a huge quantity of dead animals' meat for selling in the Federal capital.

He said the meat was being supplied from Gojra in the different markets of Islamabad.

The team along with a veterinary specialist Dr Zahid-ul-Qudoos Bhutta confiscated the meat and discarded it, he added.

