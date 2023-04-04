Close
'Food Dept Ensuring Timely Supply Of Free Flour At Distribution Points'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

'Food dept ensuring timely supply of free flour at distribution points'

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The district food department was ensuring timely supply of flour at the distribution points so that deserving people do not have to face any problem in the getting free flour.

District Food Controller (DFC) Narowal Shah Nawaz Chouhan said that on the special orders of the Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf, three Assistant Commissioners (ACs) were monitoring the timely supply of free flour in their respective tehsils and the teams consisting of Assistant Food Controllers Aish Bahadur Khan, Muhammad Nasar, Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich and Muhammed Amin were reviewing the supply of flour on a daily basis at designated points.

The DFC said that 490,567 flour bags had so far been distributed at 42 pointsin the district, says a news release issued here on Tuesday.

