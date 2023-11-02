Food dept expedites action against mills preparing, selling adulterated flour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Punjab food department under the supervision of Director Shoaib Jadoon has expedited action against flour mills which are involved in preparing and supplying adulterated flour.

A spokesman of the department said here on Thursday that two flour mills have been found involved in supplying substandard flour.

Mills were supplying 'Masalay wala Atta' to reduce production expenses.

The Food department during the raid recovered mixing material from the mills, he added. He said that as per the laws of Food department mixing of any agricultural commodity other than wheat in preparing of flour is a crime.