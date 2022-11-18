UrduPoint.com

Food Dept. Foiled Bid To Smuggle 1400 Wheat Flour Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in a joint operation here on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 1400 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Asad on recovery of 1400 wheat bags from his possession.

He said that the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

