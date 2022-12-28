Food dept foiled two wheat smuggling bids

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat flour and seized 156 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Moman Khan and Sanaullah for carrying 156 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.