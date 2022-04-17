Food dept foiled wheat smuggling, 1906 ton grains seized in one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The food department has foiled wheat smuggling and seized 1906 metric ton grains in addition to registering case against 7 persons on illegal transportation of wheat during last one week.

This was informed to Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain during a meeting on Sunday while Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Deputy Director Food Muhammad Shahid Khokhar, Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mehmood and others were also present on the occasion. Divisional Commissioner directed all Food, Agriculture and Revenue departments to ensure trenchancy in the purchase of wheat from wheat growers.

In this connection, proper facilities should also be provided to the farmers at wheat procurement centers in addition to issuing Bardana (gunny bags) without any discrimination. He also directed to accomplish 100 percent target of wheat procurement drive within stipulated time period.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar said that 532,510 metric ton wheat would be procured from Faisalabad division.

In this connection, 40 wheat procurement centers were established in all four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot in addition to erecting 83 pickets including 13 pickets on motorways and 70 on other routes to stop smuggling and illegal transportation of wheat, he added.