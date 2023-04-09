Food Dept foils bid to transport 2800 maunds of wheat illegally

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :District food Department seized 2800 maund of wheat being transported illegally to different districts.

According to official sources, Food Department established six pickets at scattered places to check wheat transportation.

The teams seized 2800 maunds of wheat being smuggled to some other places. According to DFC Raheel Ashraf, there was a complete ban on illegal transportation of wheat. Nobody will be allowed to transport wheat illegally.