UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Dept Imposes Fine On Flour Mills

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:40 PM

Food dept imposes fine on flour mills

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The food Department has imposed a fine of Rs 616,805 to the flour mills in Khidarwala for forgery here Sunday.

According to official source, the teams also recovered 450 bags of fake printing of 50 kg flour from the shop of Arif Javed traders in the grain market.

Meanwhile, District Food Controller Ali Imran also canceled thefood grain license of Rahim Flour Mills over selling the governmentquota wheat flour to shopkeepers at exorbitant prices.

Related Topics

Fine Sunday Market From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Etihad changes organisational structure

32 seconds ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

42 seconds ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

1 minute ago

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

1 hour ago

Record US election turnout: Continuing trend since ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tole ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.