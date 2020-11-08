Food dept imposes fine on flour mills

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The food Department has imposed a fine of Rs 616,805 to the flour mills in Khidarwala for forgery here Sunday.

According to official source, the teams also recovered 450 bags of fake printing of 50 kg flour from the shop of Arif Javed traders in the grain market.

Meanwhile, District Food Controller Ali Imran also canceled thefood grain license of Rahim Flour Mills over selling the governmentquota wheat flour to shopkeepers at exorbitant prices.