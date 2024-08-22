Open Menu

Food Dept Inspects 1027 Locations, 34 Flour Mills

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Food dept inspects 1027 locations, 34 flour mills

The Punjab Food Department's actions to enforce wheat flour prices in the open market are ongoing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Punjab food Department's actions to enforce wheat flour prices in the open market are ongoing.

The department's field officers checked the prices of 689 flour brands, and during the inspection of 1027 locations and 34 flour mills across the province, notices were issued to 12 of them.

In Lahore Division, 115 retail shops and 7 flour mills were inspected, while in Rawalpindi Division, 147 locations and 10 flour mills were checked. In Sargodha Division, 120 retail shops and 11 flour mills were inspected, and in Faisalabad Division, flour prices were checked at 228 locations.

In Bahawalpur Division, flour quality was monitored at 197 points and 6 flour mills, while in Multan Division, 174 locations and in D.G. Khan, 46 locations were inspected for flour prices.

Secretary Food Punjab Moazzam Iqbal Sipra said that to control profiteering, flour prices are being printed on the bags as well. The process of daily monitoring of flour quality along with prices is ongoing.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

8 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

9 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

9 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

9 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

9 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

9 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

9 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

9 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

9 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

9 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan