Food dept inspects 1027 locations, 34 flour mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Punjab food Department's actions to enforce wheat flour prices in the open market are ongoing.

The department's field officers checked the prices of 689 flour brands, and during the inspection of 1027 locations and 34 flour mills across the province, notices were issued to 12 of them.

In Lahore Division, 115 retail shops and 7 flour mills were inspected, while in Rawalpindi Division, 147 locations and 10 flour mills were checked. In Sargodha Division, 120 retail shops and 11 flour mills were inspected, and in Faisalabad Division, flour prices were checked at 228 locations.

In Bahawalpur Division, flour quality was monitored at 197 points and 6 flour mills, while in Multan Division, 174 locations and in D.G. Khan, 46 locations were inspected for flour prices.

Secretary Food Punjab Moazzam Iqbal Sipra said that to control profiteering, flour prices are being printed on the bags as well. The process of daily monitoring of flour quality along with prices is ongoing.