Food Dept Inspects 1027 Locations, 34 Flour Mills
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM
The Punjab Food Department's actions to enforce wheat flour prices in the open market are ongoing
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Punjab food Department's actions to enforce wheat flour prices in the open market are ongoing.
The department's field officers checked the prices of 689 flour brands, and during the inspection of 1027 locations and 34 flour mills across the province, notices were issued to 12 of them.
In Lahore Division, 115 retail shops and 7 flour mills were inspected, while in Rawalpindi Division, 147 locations and 10 flour mills were checked. In Sargodha Division, 120 retail shops and 11 flour mills were inspected, and in Faisalabad Division, flour prices were checked at 228 locations.
In Bahawalpur Division, flour quality was monitored at 197 points and 6 flour mills, while in Multan Division, 174 locations and in D.G. Khan, 46 locations were inspected for flour prices.
Secretary Food Punjab Moazzam Iqbal Sipra said that to control profiteering, flour prices are being printed on the bags as well. The process of daily monitoring of flour quality along with prices is ongoing.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..4 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident5 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam6 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB6 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority6 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal6 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM6 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister6 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case6 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner6 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui6 hours ago