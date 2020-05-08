UrduPoint.com
Food Dept Issues Wheat Seed Policy 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

Food dept issues wheat seed policy 2020

Punjab Food department has issued wheat seed policy 2020, under which wheat seed will be purchased during current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Food department has issued wheat seed policy 2020, under which wheat seed will be purchased during current year.

According to official sources here on Friday, through this policy hurdles had been removed in the legal procurement of wheat seed.

Spokesman said that problems of Punjab Seed Corporation and private seed companies had also been solved.

He said that local district administration would not stop goods transportation vehicle of Federal Seed Certificate Agency associated with Punjab Seed Corporation and private companies.

He said, "Under the new wheat procurement policy 2020, there is no ban on inter district transportation of wheat/wheat seed." District food controllers would sign all the relevant documents related to sending and receiving of wheat/wheat seed, he added.

He said that strict action would be taken against those food controllers who would not follow the directions in this regard.

All the directions would be implemented through divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, the spokesman concluded.

