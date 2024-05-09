Food dept making efforts to ensure availability of inexpensive, quality flour: Bilal Yasin

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that the department is making all out efforts to ensure availability of inexpensive and quality flour across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that the department is making all out efforts to ensure availability of inexpensive and quality flour across the province.

According to official sources here on Thursday 1,160 flour mills across the province have been checked as per the direction of the Punjab Food Minister.

On presence of substandard wheat, heavy fine was imposed on 20 flour mills, show cause notices have been issued to 20 flour mills besides suspending licenses of 2 flour mills.

Bilal Yasin said that flour mills should quit corrupt practices otherwise cases would be registered against the owners of those mills which would prepare substandard flour. He directed the Food department staff to stay fully mobilized and keep an eye on quality of flour prepared in flour mills.

Price of 20 Kg flour has reduced upto Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 during one month which Bilal Yasin termed as a big relief for a common man.