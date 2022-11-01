UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Official Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Director, Food Department Asif Raza on Tuesday suspended Assistant Food Controller (AFC) Farooq Ameer on charges of absenteeism from duty at Saifal Flour Mill here.

According to official sources, different officers of the food department were assigned special duty assignment at different flour mills to monitor the supply of subsidized flour.

During an inspection, AFC Farooq was found absent and as a result, he was suspended by the deputy director.

Deputy Director Raza stated that nobody would be allowed to demonstrate negligence. The flour was being supplied to shops notified by the government, he observed. "There is no dearth of flour" in the district, he stressed and warned of strict action against the flour mills for their failure to provide subsidized flour.

