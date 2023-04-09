Food dept procured over 5581 metric ton wheat so far in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Food department has procured 5581.895 metric ton wheat during the ongoing wheat procurement drive 2023-24 so far as over six lac metric ton wheat procurement target set across Multan division.

Deputy Director food Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said that the gunny bags distribution process was also underway through 48 wheat procurement centres and 54794.9 metric ton gunny bags have been distributed among growers so far which is 8.42 percent of the total.

He informed that the wheat procurement drive has been started into two districts of Multan division including Lodhran and Multan as harvesting start there due to early wheat sowing.

DD Food informed that 4,83,058 metric ton wheat storage would be done at open places while 1,55,449 metric ton of wheat storage in covered places across the division.

Similarly, 1,84,558 metric ton wheat target set for Multan district, 95,764 metric ton for Lodhran, 1,28,185 metric ton for Vehari and 2,30,000 metric ton wheat to be procured in Khanewal district.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till completion of the target while Rs 3900 per maund rated fixed by the government, he concluded