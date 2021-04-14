Food dept procures 20,463 metric ton wheat in Multan division so far

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 20463 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division while disbursed 75110 metric ton gunny bags which is 11.8 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 40245 metric ton gunny bags which is 21.

8 percent of the total target while procured 17826 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 16560 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 17.3 percent ratio and 2513 metric ton wheat procured, 5225 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 4.1 percent of the total target while wheat procurement could not be started there yet.

Likewise, 13080 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 5.7 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 123 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.