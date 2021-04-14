UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Dept Procures 20,463 Metric Ton Wheat In Multan Division So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:18 PM

Food dept procures 20,463 metric ton wheat in Multan division so far

Food department have procured 20463 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division while disbursed 75110 metric ton gunny bags which is 11.8 percent of the total target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 20463 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division while disbursed 75110 metric ton gunny bags which is 11.8 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 40245 metric ton gunny bags which is 21.

8 percent of the total target while procured 17826 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 16560 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 17.3 percent ratio and 2513 metric ton wheat procured, 5225 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 4.1 percent of the total target while wheat procurement could not be started there yet.

Likewise, 13080 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 5.7 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 123 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All Wheat

Recent Stories

India Teams Are Temporarily Leading Pakistan And B ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to commence 23rd ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Government organises virtual meetings on imple ..

7 minutes ago

Unrealistic tax target to push FBR under stress: M ..

11 minutes ago

Renowned Film Director S. Suleman passes away

15 seconds ago

BISE increase nine counters at one window operatio ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.