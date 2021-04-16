Food dept procures 44582 metric ton wheat in Multan division so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 44582 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division while disbursed 128916 metric ton gunny bags which is 20.2 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 62802 metric ton gunny bags which is 34.

0 percent of the total target while procured 31890 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 26309 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 27.5 percent ratio and 10473 metric ton wheat procured, 9272 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 7.2 percent of the total target while wheat procurement could not be started there yet.

Likewise, 30533 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 13.3 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 2218 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.