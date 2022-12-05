Food dept recovers 1000 bags of flour, seals mill for seven days

The Food department recovered 1,000 bags of flour and sealed a flour mill for seven days over tampering with the record of government wheat quota during a crackdown launched on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food department recovered 1,000 bags of flour and sealed a flour mill for seven days over tampering with the record of government wheat quota during a crackdown launched on Monday.

On the directives of the district administration, the food department under the supervision of Deputy Director Food Asif Raza and District Food Controller Umair Sagheer launched a crackdown against flour mills involved in embezzlement of wheat quota.

The team raided at Sumra Flour Mill Chowk Maitla and recovered 1000 bags of flour being supplied in the market. The flour was going to be supplied in the market by making fake record of government wheat quota. The officers suspended wheat quota of the flour mill and started further legal action against the owner.

During another raid at Sultan Flour Mills, the team sealed the mill for seven days and imposed fine of Rs 90,000 over black marketing of flour.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that uninterrupted supply of flour was being ensured in the region adding that strict action was being taken over embezzlement and misappropriation.

He said that strict monitoring was being made at entry and exit points of all districts of the division to prevent wheat smuggling. He said that owners of flour mills had been forewarned to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) of government wheat quota.