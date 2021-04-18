UrduPoint.com
Food Dept Recovers 1500 Mound Stock Wheat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Food dept recovers 1500 mound stock wheat

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The Food department raided against wheat hoarders and recovered 1500 mounds stock wheat.

Junior food analyst Arshad Ghauri on the directions of District Food Controller, raided at a godown owned by Tariq Javed at 459/EB and store of local landlord Muhammad Ramzan at 307/EB and recovered 1500 mound wheat which was stocked illegally.

The wheat was seized and shifted to food department center.

District Food Controller (DFC) Farrukh Shahzad said that the unnecessary stocking of wheat is crime and added that such steps will be discouraged.

He said that the wheat procurement target will be achieved.

More Stories From Pakistan

