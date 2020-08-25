UrduPoint.com
Food Dept Seizes 16000 Ton Wheat, Seals 10 Mills

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

On the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik, the crackdown on wheat and flour hoarders has been intensified by the Food Department and administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :On the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik, the crackdown on wheat and flour hoarders has been intensified by the food Department and administration.

In this regard, on Tuesday 10 mills were sealed during raids in Multan, Attock, and Hafizabad.

According to official sources, the Chief Secretary said that the Food Department and administration had jointly carried out raids at different places and seized 16,000 tonnes of hoarded wheat.

He directed the field officers to remain alert round the clock to bring stability in the price of flour and take stern action against the hoarders without any discrimination.

He said that any negligence on the part of the administration would not be tolerated.

