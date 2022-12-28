UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Set Up Mobile Stalls To Sell Wheat Flour At Official Rate

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Food Dept set up mobile stalls to sell wheat flour at official rate

On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, mobile stalls were set up by the Food Department at more than 20 different places of the city to sell flour at the official rate of Rs 65 per kg

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, mobile stalls were set up by the Food Department at more than 20 different places of the city to sell flour at the official rate of Rs 65 per kg.

The Food Department set up mobile stalls in different areas of Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas where flour was provided to the citizens at government rates.

At the mobile stalls, under the supervision of the concerned food inspectors, flour is being sold for Rs. 650 per 10 kg bag.

The government of Sindh is trying to provide maximum relief to the people, official sources said.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Hyderabad Qasimabad Government Flour

Recent Stories

President calls for environment-friendly, affordab ..

President calls for environment-friendly, affordable housing for public

8 seconds ago
 Nishtar Hospital issues to be addressed on priorit ..

Nishtar Hospital issues to be addressed on priority: Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Launch of Social Accounting Matrix for Balochistan ..

Launch of Social Accounting Matrix for Balochistan's economy held at BUITEMS

3 minutes ago
 South Korean Parliament Approves Higher Cap for El ..

South Korean Parliament Approves Higher Cap for Electricity Giant's Bonds - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for taking action against illegal bui ..

Commissioner for taking action against illegal building to improve flow of traff ..

3 minutes ago
 Hungary Wants US, Russia to Reach Compromise Befor ..

Hungary Wants US, Russia to Reach Compromise Before Ukraine Can Join NATO - Offi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.