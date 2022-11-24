Food dept sets up divisional enforcement team for flour mills, points checking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The food department has constituted a divisional enforcement team for the checking of flour mills and wholesale points.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza has issued notification of a six members inspection team under the directions of Secretary Food Nadir Chatha.

The enforcement team will also launch a crackdown against wheat smuggling across the Multan division.

Deputy Director Food said that the purpose of the enforcement team was effectively checking of the government flour supply system.

Secretary Food Punjab has been given the task to tighten the noose against wheat smuggling mafia.

Smuggling of flour is being controlled by strict blockade across the division, Asif Raza concluded.