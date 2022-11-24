UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Sets Up Divisional Enforcement Team For Flour Mills, Points Checking

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Food dept sets up divisional enforcement team for flour mills, points checking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The food department has constituted a divisional enforcement team for the checking of flour mills and wholesale points.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza has issued notification of a six members inspection team under the directions of Secretary Food Nadir Chatha.

The enforcement team will also launch a crackdown against wheat smuggling across the Multan division.

Deputy Director Food said that the purpose of the enforcement team was effectively checking of the government flour supply system.

Secretary Food Punjab has been given the task to tighten the noose against wheat smuggling mafia.

Smuggling of flour is being controlled by strict blockade across the division, Asif Raza concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

7 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

16 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

16 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

16 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.