Food dept starts special marking to stop black marketing of flour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The food department has taken a unique step of special marking on the hands of flour buyers to stop the black marketing of wheat flour.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that the special marking was being made on the hands of flour buyers at flour sale points to discourage bogus buyers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza and District Food Controller Umair Sagheer conducted raids across the district and caught a mafia involved in buying flour from various points and supplying it to the hotels.

District Food Controller Umair Sagheer has also suspended the wheat quota of five flour mills over misappropriation in government flour. Umair Sagheer said that an ultimatum has been given to close the flour mills for one month for breaking the law. Action would also be taken against the food staff involved in corruption.

Umair Sagheer said that strict monitoring has been started for the uninterrupted supply of flour.