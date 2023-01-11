UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Starts Special Marking To Stop Black Marketing Of Flour

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Food dept starts special marking to stop black marketing of flour

The food department has taken a unique step of special marking on the hands of flour buyers to stop the black marketing of wheat flour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The food department has taken a unique step of special marking on the hands of flour buyers to stop the black marketing of wheat flour.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that the special marking was being made on the hands of flour buyers at flour sale points to discourage bogus buyers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza and District Food Controller Umair Sagheer conducted raids across the district and caught a mafia involved in buying flour from various points and supplying it to the hotels.

District Food Controller Umair Sagheer has also suspended the wheat quota of five flour mills over misappropriation in government flour. Umair Sagheer said that an ultimatum has been given to close the flour mills for one month for breaking the law. Action would also be taken against the food staff involved in corruption.

Umair Sagheer said that strict monitoring has been started for the uninterrupted supply of flour.

Related Topics

Corruption Sale From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

9 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

9 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

9 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs M ..

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu codoles deat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.