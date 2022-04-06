UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Starts Wheat Procurement In Multan District

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Food department has started wheat procurement as 1,84,000 metric ton wheat procurement target set for Multan district this year.

District food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the gunny bags were being distributed among wheat growers under open policy at 17 wheat procurement centers and they had distributed one lac bags out of total 1.8 million gunny bags.

Likewise, they have procured 40,000 wheat bags till yesterday.

He further said that the wheat was being procured from growers on Rs 2200 per mound rate fixed by the government. He further said that the drive would continue till achieving the set targets.

Mr Ahmed Javed said that the all possible arrangements had been made to facilitate the wheat growers and strict monitoring was also being ensured.

The payment to growers was being made through nearby banks attached with wheat procurement centers without any delay, he concluded.

