Food Dept Supplying Good Quality Of Wheat To Flour Mills

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 11:24 PM

The Punjab Food Department is supplying good quality wheat to the flour mills keeping in view the principles of health hygiene and there is no compromise on its quality

In a statement, the spokesperson for Food department said that flour mills are being strictly monitored by the department. In these circumstances, there is no question of supplying of non-standard low-ratio wheat to the flour mills, but the flour made from the government wheat contains essential food ingredients and vitamins, he added. He said that government flour is available in abundant quantity in the markets and trucking points of Lahore city and continuous supply is going on.

There is no shortage of flour in any area of Lahore.

The spokesperson further said that the Secretary Food Punjab has zero tolerance against the production of non-standard flour. Immediate and strict action is being taken to ensure availability of flour and against those flour mills which produce low substandard flour.

In order to ensure the quality of flour, a meeting was held under the command of Secretary Food, participated by Director Food Punjab and DG Punjab Food Authority, in previous day, he said and added that during the meeting a strategy was framed to check the quality of flour on daily basis by taking its sample.

