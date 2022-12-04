UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Suspends Wheat Quota To 23 Flour Mills, Rs 2.5m Fine Imposed Over Misappropriation In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Food dept suspends wheat quota to 23 flour mills, Rs 2.5m fine imposed over misappropriation in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Food department has suspended wheat quota to 23 flour mills and imposed Rs 2.5 million fine over misappropriation and poor arrangements during last month of November.

Deputy Director food Asif Raza expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday and said that raids were being carried out on daily basis for the inspection of flour mills.

He said that show-cause notices were served to 120 flour mills and also canceled license of seven mills over not issuing flour according to quota during the above said period.

He further informed that four FIRs including one against the flour mill were also got registered last month.

Mr Asif Raza stated that all out efforts were being made to ensure the provision of flour to citizens at cheaper prices fixed by the government.

He said that the flour was being sold at government rates through 1700 shops and sales points across the division.

34 check posts have been established at the entrance and exit points in the Multan division to control wheat smuggling.

He said that the departmental staff was deputed in shifts while he himself, District Food Controllers (DFCs) concerned and other officials also monitored it.

Deputy Director said that the raids would continue across the division to curb the smuggling of wheat as per directions of Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha.

