Food dept suspends wheat quota to 25 flour mills over misappropriation in Jan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The food department has suspended the wheat quota to 25 flour mills and imposed over Rs 5 million fine for misappropriation and poor arrangements during the last month across the division.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday and added that raids were being carried out on daily basis for inspection of flour mills.

He said that show-cause notices were served to 141 flour mills over not issuing flour according to quota during the above said period.

As many as 913 metric tons of wheat quota of the flour mills were also suspended.

Asif Raza stated that all efforts were being made to ensure the provision of flour to citizens at cheaper prices fixed by the government.

He said that the flour was being sold on government rates through 1700 shops, sales, and trucking points across the division.

The deputy director assured that the raids would continue across the division for ensuring the provision of subsidised flour to the citizens.