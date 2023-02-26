Food dept suspends wheat quota to 71 flour mills, Rs 30m fine imposed over misappropriation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :food department has suspended wheat quota to 71 flour mills and imposed about Rs 30 million fine over misappropriation and poor arrangements during last nine months across the division.

Deputy Director Adnan Badar expressed these views while talking to media persons here and added that raids were being carried out on daily basis for inspection of flour mills.

He said that show cause notices were served to 626 flour mills over not issuing flour according per quota during above said period.

He said that there was no shortage of flour as ample stock of wheat was available across the division.

Adnan stated that all-out efforts were being made to ensure provision of flour to citizens at cheaper prices fixed by the government.

Deputy Director said that the raids would continue across the division to ensure provision of subsidized flour to the citizens.