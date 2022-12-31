UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Suspends Wheat Quota To 97 Flour Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Food department has suspended wheat quota to 97 flour mills and imposed over Rs 10 million fine over misappropriation during ongoing drive across Multan division.

According to statistical data shared by food department, the teams paid visits to various flour mills to check supply of flour against wheat quota in Multan division. The show cause notices were served to 428 flour mills and wheat quota of 97 mills suspended during last seven months May 25 to December 25,2022. The teams also recovered over Rs 5.7 million fine from the mill owners.

Similarly, action against hoarding, smuggling and illegal movement of wheat was also underway and department has made 51 successful raids and confiscated 307.

900 metric ton wheat during above said period.

The teams got registered 25 cases and over Rs six lac fine was also imposed and 35 FIRs also got lodged against the mafia.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that strict monitoring of wheat and flour supply was being ensured in order to provide flour to citizens on cheaper rates fixed by the government.

He said that the teams were conducting raids on daily basis across the division for transparent supply of wheat in the market from flour mills.

Mr Asif Raza said that strict legal action was being taken against the violators as per law.

