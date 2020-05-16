UrduPoint.com
Food Dept Taking Action Against Wheat Hoarders: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 02:52 PM

Food dept taking action against wheat hoarders: Aleem Khan

Food department on Saturday recovered huge quantity of hoarded wheat from various districts in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Punjab food department on Saturday recovered huge quantity of hoarded wheat from various districts in the province.

According to official sources, the department in its ongoing action against wheat hoarders had recovered 10,000 wheat bags from DG Khan, 3,000 from Bahawalnagar, 2,000 from Layyah.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that on the spot action was being taken against wheat hoarders.

He said that despite holiday raids were being carried out to unearth the hoarded wheat.

Senior minister said, "South Punjab is sensitive being a provincial border area and hoarding will not be allowed at all.

" Abdul Aleem Khan said that he was personally monitoring the actions being taken against wheat hoarding.

He said, " Wheat hoarders know it very well that stern action is being taken against them." He also thanked media for extending support in this campaign against wheat hoarders.

The Minister said that all out efforts would be made to avoid wheat shortage in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that 20,000 maund of wheat had been seized in Multanbesides arresting of accused.

