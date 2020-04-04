UrduPoint.com
Food Dept Taking Steps To Ensure Availability Of Flour At Fixed Rate: Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:07 PM

Food dept taking steps to ensure availability of flour at fixed rate: Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said on Saturday that the food department had taken various steps to ensure availability of flour at fixed rate to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said on Saturday that the food department had taken various steps to ensure availability of flour at fixed rate to the people.

According to the official sources here, the minister said that 33 per cent increase had been made in supply of flour. He said that supply of 20 KG flour bag on daily basis had been increased from 776,000 to 1035,000.

Samiullah Chaudhry said that flour release percentage on daily basis had also been increased from 25,894 metric tons to 30,154 metric tons.

Punjab Food department had also created helpline for the facility of people, he added.

Punjab Food Minister said that fair price shops besides truck points had been established to ensure availability of flour to masses.

He further said that wheat release to flour mills on daily basis had also been increased from 25,680 metric tons to 30,000 metric tons.

Overall 50 percent wheat supply had increased, he maintained.

