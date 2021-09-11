Food Dept. Team Visit Hayatabad Industrial Estate
Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The officials of the Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday visited the Industrial Estate areas and inspects food processing factories in Hayatabad Industrial Estate.
An official of the Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said two unhealthy food processing factories were sealed during the visit.
He disclosed that non-food grade color was being used in the factory.
He said that another factory was also sealed due to lack of medical reports besides imposing heavy fine on the owners of the factories.