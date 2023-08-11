Food dept to fumigate its wheat godowns

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The food Department Faisalabad has decided to fumigate its wheat godowns and stores against beetle, weevil and other insects.

According to a spokesman of the Food department, wheat godowns and stores are situated at 7 sites across the district where more than 12000 tons grain was stored.� He said that 500 tons grain was stored at Set-I Faisalabad wheat procurement center, 500 tons at Set-II Faisalabad, 500 tons, 1100 tons and 2500 tons was stored at three points at Set-III Faisalabad, 500 tons at Set-IV Faisalabad, 1100 tons at Set-V Faisalabad, 500 tons and 1100 tons at Jaranwala, 5000 tons and 1100 tons at two points Mamonkanjan wheat procurement center.

He said that the entire grain storage would be fumigated and in this connection tenders were also invited from the well-reputed firms.

The bids would be opened in the Office of District Food Controller Faisalabad at 12 noon on 28th August 2023, he added.