Food dept to procure 125,000 metric tonnes wheat in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :food Department will procure 125,000 metric tonnes of wheat during the ongoing campaign in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

According to official sources, a total of 17 wheat purchase centres have been established in both districts, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad stated that the government would purchase the last golden grain from farmers. Best possible arrangements have been done at all centres. There is a transparent distribution of flour bags.Nobody will be allowed to exploit farmers, he maintained.