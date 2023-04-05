Close
Food Dept To Procure 129,000 Metric Tonnes Wheat In Vehari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Food dept to procure 129,000 metric tonnes wheat in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The District food Department on Wednesday initiated the process of issuing bags to procure 129,000 metric tonnes of wheat during the ongoing season.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah on the occasion said," The government will purchase even the last golden grain from the farmers. in Vehari, the department will purchase the wheat. However, PASSCO will procure in tehsil Mailsi and Burewala. A total of 12 wheat purchase centers have been introduced to facilitate the citizens.

" "In district Vehari, the wheat was sown at an area of 392,000 acres which is low as compared to last year's cultivation." About policy, he observed that farmers would be allowed to store 25 maund of wheat. Similarly, flour mills were allowed to keep storage for three days only. Stern action would be initiated against the violators as per law.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyib, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kamran Bukhari and Food Controller Abdur Rehman were also present.

