Food Dept to procure over 1.8 mln wheat bags in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :District food Department will procure over 1.8 million bags of wheat from farmers.

This was stated by deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali while talking to APP here on Monday.

A total of nine wheat purchase centers have been established across the district.

Proper SOPs to avoid coronavirus will be followed during purchase of wheat at centres.

The delivery of bags will be transparent, he claimed.

According to District Food Controller Muhammad Imran, the wheat purchase centres have been made at Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Muhammadpur, Noorpur, Jampur, Mutwah, Kot Mithhan, Kotla Mughlan and Umarkot.

Different facilities including safe drinking water, sheds and others will be available at each centre.