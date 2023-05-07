Food dept to procure over 30 metric ton extra wheat in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The food department has revised its wheat procurement target as it would purchase over 30 metric tons of extra wheat in order to ensure maximum food security stock during the ongoing procurement season.

According to food department official sources, the wheat procurement target set by the provincial government for Multan division was about 6,51,000 metric ton while now it was revised and reached to 6,86,310 metric ton.

The department has purchased 5,09,747 metric ton of wheat so far across the division which is over 74 percent of the total target.

While over 97 percent gunny bags distribution process has also been completed.

The wheat procurement drive was in full swing at 48 centres across the division for procurement of wheat.

The departmental teams were deployed for monitoring in order to curb the wheat-hoarding, and smuggling mafia. The teams have conducted 341 raids so far and confiscated 10144 metric ton wheat while 19 FIRs also got registered over smuggling and hoarding of wheat, the sources concluded.