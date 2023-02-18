UrduPoint.com

Food Dept To Procure Over 8lac Metric Ton Wheat

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional administration has started arrangements for a wheat procurement drive as over eight lac metric ton of wheat would be procured across the division during the wheat season.

Food department Multan division meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir here on Saturday.

Deputy Director of Food Adnan Badar gave a briefing about the wheat procurement drive.

DC Omer Jehangir said that as many as 48 wheat procurement centres would be set up for the procurement of wheat by the food department.

He said that strict blockade would be ensured at the district level to control smuggling and hoarding of wheat and added that the wheat procurement set target by the government would be used to complete 100 per cent.

Mr Omer Jehangir said that a crackdown would also be launched against seed companies over wheat hoarding.

He said that strict security arrangements would be ensured at wheat procurement centres and revenue staff would also be deputed at centres.

More Stories From Pakistan

