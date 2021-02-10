Food dept to provide wheat to 100 small grinding units on daily basis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration is preparing mechanism to provide wheat to small 100 grinding units operating at street level, in order to facilitate the poor masses.

A good number of people used to purchase flour from small grinding units. The district administration decided to provide three bags of wheat to every grinding unit on daily basis. The owners of the grinding units will ensure sale of flour at government's recommended prices only.

In a meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, it was decided that the owners would display flour price banners at visible place.

The meeting was also attended by officials from food Department. DFC Ahmed Javed informed that the department contained 6 lakh bags of wheat which were sufficient to meet people requirement by April. He also informed that 30,000 flour bags were being sold at 80 special sales points on daily basis in district Multan.

Similarly, every flour mill is being monitored by Food Inspector, he added. Deputy Commissioner stated that new crop of wheat would be available in March as the crop would be matured in Sindh Province. The Deputy Commissioner also directed officials concerned to ensure sale of flour on recommended prices in the city.