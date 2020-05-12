Food dept. will meet the wheat procurement target: DG Food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Director General Food Punjab Wajid Ali Shah has said that food department will easily achieve wheat procurement target.

Director Food has expressed these views on the eve of visiting wheat procurement centers at Marri Indus, Piplan and Mianwali on Tuesday.

Wajid Ali Shah said that under direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar every grain of wheat will be procured from the farmers.

DG Food said that department has purchased over 30 metric ton wheat from the province whereas gunny bags have been delivered among the cultivators for the procurement of 40 metric ton wheat.

He said that due to coronavirus pandemic the officers of food and other departments have made satisfactory safety measurements at wheat purchase centers.

The director food has also checked the record of gunny bags distribution and wheat procurement at purchase centers. On this occasion district food controller Ch. Muhammad Toufeeq and AFC Zahoor Akhatr were along with him.