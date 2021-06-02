Food deptt achieves 86.5 pc wheat procurement targets in Multan division

Food department have procured 5,52,622 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division contributing 86.5 percent of the set target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 5,52,622 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division contributing 86.5 percent of the set target.

Deputy Director food, Chaudhdary Muhammad Arsahd told APP here on Wednesday that the wheat procurement drive was set to be ended on May-31 first but was still continued due to weather changes adding that the Punjab cabinet would decide about its further extension.

He said they would continue the procurement drive till drive's closing orders by the high-ups.

He informed that the raids against wheat hoarders were continued across the division as they have seized 5,000 wheat bags in Kahror Pakka tehsil of Lodhran alongwith Assistant Commissioner Naeem Bashir a day ago.

5,92,361 metric ton gunny bags have been distributed among wheat growers so far which is 92.

8 percent of the total target.

The district wise gunny bags and wheat procurement across division so far included 1, 71,801 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 93.1 percent of the total target and procured 1,63,116 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 89,755 metric ton gunny bags were distributed in Lodhran with 93.7 percent ratio and 87,242 metric ton wheat procured, 1,00,114 metric ton gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 78.1 percent of the total target and 92,573 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 2,30,691 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 100.3 percent has been completed so far in Khanewal district while 2,09,691 metric ton wheat was also procured.