Food Deptt approves provision of subsidized flour at Tehsil level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister for food on Thursday approved provision of subsidized flour at Tehsil level here during a meeting held at department of Food.

The meeting constituted joint monitoring teams of Food department and district administration to ensure supply of subsidized flour from the flour mills to general public through a comprehensive plan.

The meeting was briefed about the monitoring plan and the strategy through which the subsidized flour would be supplied and sold to the masses.

It was decided that initially the process would be started in Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda and later would be extended to rest of the districts of the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Food Khshhal Khan, DCs Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda and District Food Controller Nowshera.