UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Deptt Approves Provision Of Subsidized Flour At Tehsil Level

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:47 PM

Food Deptt approves provision of subsidized flour at Tehsil level

The Advisor to Chief Minister for Food on Thursday approved provision of subsidized flour at Tehsil level here during a meeting held at department of Food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister for food on Thursday approved provision of subsidized flour at Tehsil level here during a meeting held at department of Food.

The meeting constituted joint monitoring teams of Food department and district administration to ensure supply of subsidized flour from the flour mills to general public through a comprehensive plan.

The meeting was briefed about the monitoring plan and the strategy through which the subsidized flour would be supplied and sold to the masses.

It was decided that initially the process would be started in Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda and later would be extended to rest of the districts of the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Food Khshhal Khan, DCs Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda and District Food Controller Nowshera.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Charsadda Nowshera From Flour

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

2 hours ago

KP Governor awards cash prize to Int'l sniper shoo ..

1 minute ago

Over 500 El Salvador Officials Suspected of Illici ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 01 Oct 2020

1 minute ago

Doctor dies of Covid-19

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.