Food Deptt Arrest 10 Shopkeepers For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Food Deptt arrest 10 shopkeepers for overcharging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Food Department on Monday arrested 10 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in Mehtra area of the provincial capital.

On the directions of proving Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi , the special operation against overcharging continues under the supervision of Director Food, Muhammad Zubair Khan,Secretary Food Khushal Khan, Assistant Food Controller Wajid Ali and Rationing Food Controller Aftab Umar.

On Monday, Rationing Food Controller, conducted operations within the limits of Mehtra Police Station in which 10 other shopkeepers arrested including general store owners and milk sellers.

According to details, Director Food Department Muhammad Zubair had received complaints that food items were being sold at high prices against the price list issued by the district Government.

The district administration taking strict notice of complaints, has sent the price checking team in the presence supervision of Price Control Magistrate Wajid Ali who booked and arrested the shopkeepers on the spot.

ook action against them who were apprehended on the spot .

According to the Food Department, special teams have been formed for redressal of public grievances under the supervision of Food Rationing Controller Aftab Omar.

