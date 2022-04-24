Food Deptt arrests eight butchers for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Following the directives of District Rationing Controller, KP food Department Jamsheddu Din, the Assistant Food Controller (AFC) Kamal Khan visited different markets of the city and inspected availability, quality and prices of edibles.

During the inspection, at least eight butchers were arrested that were found guilty of profiteering and selling meat at excessive rates.

The inspection team directed traders to ensure display of government approved price lists at prominent places to facilitate the masses during the holy month of Ramzan.

He warned traders for stern action against those found guilty of hoarding and profiteering that could lead to closure of their business with immediate effect.

On the occasion, he also urged people to contact Food Department through landline number 091-9225395 if they found anyone involved in illegal business practices such as hoarding, profiteering, sale of expired products or selling edibles at excessive rates.