Food deptt arrests shopkeepers for selling substandard food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The food department have arrested several shopkeepers for selling substandard food and others edible items during different raids in Hangu district.

On directives of Director Food Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Saadat Hassan Manto, District Food Controller Salahuddin Khan and Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali Khan conducted surprise raids at Hangu city and Kacha Paka area and inspected breed makers, general stores and other shops of daily use items.

The assistant food controller directed hotels owners, breed makers and others to ensure quality of food items and sell items on government prescribed rate, otherwise, strict action would be taken against the violators. Few shopkeepers were arrested and fined.