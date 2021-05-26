UrduPoint.com
Food Deptt Digitalization On Card: Atif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Atif Khan said on Wednesday that soon the food department would be digitized as part of the government's reforms agenda.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of the Food department here, he directed the officials concerned to expedite work on reforms agenda to ensure merit and transparency in affairs of the department and to wipe out corruption.

He said all available resources would be utilized to provide relief to the masses, adding that no leniency would be tolerated rather strict action would be taken on dereliction from duty.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Food Khushal Khan, Director M Zubair and other high officials of the Food department.

More Stories From Pakistan

