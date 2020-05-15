UrduPoint.com
Food Deptt Distributes 758,427 Gunny Bags To Farmers In Faisalabad Division

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:31 PM

The food department has so far distributed 785,427 gunny bags (bardana) to farmers in all the four districts of Faisalabad division for the procurement of wheat at government fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) -:The food department has so far distributed 785,427 gunny bags (bardana) to farmers in all the four districts of Faisalabad division for the procurement of wheat at government fixed rates.

Deputy Director Saifullah Joyia said here Friday that 186,123 gunny bags were distributed in district Faisalabad, 137,591 bags in TT Singh, 402,557 in Jhang and 59,156 bags in Chiniot district.

He said the food department had so far procured 358 metric ton wheat against the total target of 592 metric ton across the division.

He said that supply of government wheat quota to 223 flour mills and 711 chakkis had been suspended temporarily which would be restored after achieving the wheat procurement target.

